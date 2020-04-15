Florida Georgia Line Had Been ‘Scheming’ to Work With Jason Aldean ‘for a While’ on New Bourbon

Florida Georgia Line teamed up with Jason Aldean in 2019 for a song on FGL’s album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, and this year, the country stars paired up again, this time for a different kind of collaboration. Earlier this year, the group released Wolf Moon Bourbon, the latest addition to FGL’s family of spirits. Wolf Moon is a four-year-old straight bourbon and is something the three friends had been hoping to create for some time.

“We love celebrating life and catching up with friends while sipping on something smooth, so we felt a bourbon would be the perfect addition to our Old Camp Whiskey family,” FGL’s Brian Kelley told PopCulture.com. “Plus, we’ve been scheming for a while with our good buddy [Jason] Aldean about doing something really special together and knew that the time was right!”

View this post on Instagram Cheers to enjoying the little things at home 🥃 @wolfmoonbourbon A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

Kelley’s bandmate, Tyler Hubbard, hails from Georgia, as does Aldean, and Hubbard shared that the whiskey’s name comes from experiences the two singers shared during the years growing up in The Peach State. “[Jason] Aldean is also from Georgia, and the name is a shout-out to your pack – your friends that become family,” he explained. “Growing up in Georgia; the backroads driving, ridin’ four-wheelers, bonfires, and field parties are those good times with friends that you never forget.”

Kelley and Hubbard first launched their Old Camp Whiskey in 2016, and whether they’re thinking up new products or writing new songs, the award-winning duo always puts their all into each one of their projects. “In everything that Tyler and I do, we want to push ourselves creatively,” Kelley shared. “Whether it’s writing a song or concocting a new whiskey flavor, we want it to be just right. We’ll go back and forth on a particular verse, or taste-test various flavors, until we both feel like it’s the absolute best it can be.”

FGL is currently working on their upcoming album, which is scheduled for release later this year. In March, Kelley and Hubbard shared the first song from the project, “I Love My Country,” an up-tempo ode to country living delivered in the duo’s patented hip-hop-accented twang.

“This was one of the first songs we did [for our upcoming project],” Hubbard told Esquire. “And it’s just made us feel so good and gave us so much joy.” He added, “Considering the time that we’re living in right now, with everyone quarantined and maybe living in a little bit of fear, it felt like a song that could bring a little light to people.”