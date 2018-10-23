Florida Georgia Line to Release Sultry New Single, ‘Talk You Out of It’

Florida Georgia Line is back at radio with a sultry new single, “Talk You Out of It.” The song, perhaps surprisingly, wasn’t written by either Tyler Hubbard or Brian Kelley, but was still a perfect addition to their upcoming new studio album.

“‘Talk You Out of It’ has a very different feel for us … It’s the baby-making song on the album,” Hubbard joked in a statement. “But really, BK and I are always challenging ourselves creatively and knew that we had to record it when we first heard it.”

“Talk You Out of It,” which says, “I talked you into slippin’ down the hall, baby, turn it on / Your playlist you play when you’re in the shower / Talked you into taking up my time, making up your mind / Switching back and forth for an hour / And now you’re lookin’ like a line from a Vandross song / I’m looking at that fine little dress you got on / Don’t get me wrong, girl, I love it / Now I just wanna talk you out of it,” sounded exactly like something both Hubbard and Kelley have felt for their own wives, and believed others would relate to as well.

“The vibe was just so money,” added Kelley. “Nothing like a good date night in.”

“Talk You Out of It” follows “Simple,” their debut single from their upcoming fourth studio album, which Hubbard promises will be their strongest one yet.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” explained Hubbard. “I think with every album we do we just try to evolve as our life has. [We] try to write the best songs that we possibly can and find the best songs that we possibly can between the last album and the current album, and just record the best songs that we can find and songs that we connect with and songs that we think our fans will.”

“And I think we got to do that more with this album than with any album because we’ve been able to write so much, on and off the road this time,” he continued. “So I think we both feel more confident in this album than any previous album. And I think you should feel that way about every record or you’re not doing your job right.”

Florida Georgia Line previously revealed their next set of tunes includes a collaboration with Jason Aldean. Download “Talk You Out of It” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/C Flanigan