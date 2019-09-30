Florida Georgia Line Receive Inaugural ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award

Florida Georgia Line is the first recipient of the inaugural ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award! The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, shared the good news on social media, along with a series of photos of the pair celebrating their latest honor.

“We are so humbled to receive the first-ever ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award, ACM Single of the Decade Award and ACM Music Event of the Decade Award,” FGL posted on social media. “This is just wild to us. Thank you so much to the [ACM Awards] and our fans for continuing to support us in such a big way. It really means a lot. Y’all make it so easy for us to continue to count our blessings and we love you for it.”

“Cruise” earned Florida Georgia Line the Single of the Decade Award, while their duet with Bebe Rexha on “Meant to Be,” earned the Music Event of the Decade honor. The guys, who have already earned multiple awards, admit they are blown away by their recent accolades.

“This is mind blowing,” Kelley said (via their record label). “These are three huge, massive honors. Thank you, thank you, thank you. It really does mean a lot. You know, you think about all the shows played… all the hands shook, all the fans made and met and eye contact every show, all the hours put, all the people it takes, all the days that you might not feel like showing up. These are really special. These are really cool and it’s a amazing humbling way to end this season of life and this tour, and forever grateful for all of our supporters here, all of our fans.

“It takes a big team, it takes a massive group and I just think we’re just more inspired than ever,” he continued. “All these good things keep happening, God’s just blessing us. So we’re very proud, but more importantly we’re just thankful for all the people that surround us, that continue to lift us up and allow us to create. It’s the most fulfilling thing.”

The news came as Florida Georgia Line wrapped up their successful Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. Their current single, “Blessings,” is already climbing up the charts. Download the song on iTunes.

