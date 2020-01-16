Florida Georgia Line Opens up About Unprecedented Success Over Last 10 Years

When 2020 rolled around, and country music fans welcomed a new decade, few artists in country music had more reasons to celebrate than Florida Georgia Line. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, had three of the Top 5 songs in country music in the previous decade, with “H.O.L.Y.” at No. 5, “Cruise” at No. 3,” and their Bebe Rexha collaboration, “Meant to Be,” taking over the top spot of the past ten years.

Not that they are resting on their laurels. Their unprecedented success is inspiring them to work harder than ever before, especially as they head into the next ten years.

“It just continues to inspire us and push us and motivate us,” Hubbard shared with their record label. “We don’t really put tons of pressure on ourselves. We just want to record the best album that we can with every album, and I feel like that’s what we’ve done. And we continue to try to surround ourselves with great songwriters, and try to master the craft of songwriting as well and always continue to work on that.

“So, just doing that alone has helped us continue to push and make better and better music,” he added, “and hopefully music that the fans can relate to and connect with.”

Florida Georgia Line’s success also doesn’t happen on its own. The guys work very hard at making sure every decision they make, big and little, is the best they can make, especially as they usher in a new year.

“We talk about what the goal is, how many shows we want to do,” Hubbard said of his conversations with Kelley. “Obviously, we just want to continue to write songs every year and try to continue to better ourselves in each area of our life. That’s kind of broad obviously, but I’d say we strategize pretty hard – everything from single choices to album rollout plan to tour and production and who we’re going to bring out.

“You’re always kind of planning a year in advance for everything,” he added. “So we stay a year ahead of it and continue to try to plan and strategize and step our game up along the way.”

Florida Georgia Line is back at radio with “Blessings,” from their upcoming new album. They will remain off the road until they head out with Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

