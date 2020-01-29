Florida Georgia Line on Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘Our Hearts Are Hurting’

Florida Georgia Line is speaking out about the devastating death of Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, shared their thoughts on social media, including a couple of photos of Bryant and Gianna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine) on Jan 27, 2020 at 6:10am PST

“Our hearts are hurting for those impacted by the devastating crash yesterday,” Florida Georgia Line posted. “Many thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the other families who lost loved ones. We pray God wraps his loving arms around all those who are hurting and gives peace beyond understanding.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Florida Georgia Line is one of several artists who have spoken out about Bryant’s sudden death. Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean have also expressed their sorrow over the tragedy.

“Heavy heart as I get in bed,” Bryan said. “Praying for the Bryant family. Truly heartbroken.”

“Our hearts break today for Kobe Bryant’s family and friends and everyone he inspired,” Urban posted on social media. “I never knew him – but somehow felt like I did. Rare. We wish peace and strength to all of you.”

“So sad to hear about the passing of [Kobe Bryant] and his daughter today,” Aldean wrote, along with a photo of a signed jersey Bryant gave him. “I literally am sick to my stomach. Always loved watching him play. Definitely one of the greatest of all time. Our sincere condolences go out to his wife and their whole family. I will forever treasure this jersey he signed for me a couple years ago.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, also commented on Bryant’s death.

“So many feelings, yet I can’t find the words to say…Our hearts are in pieces,” she commented.

Florida Georgia Line is enjoying some time off the road, working on their next album, the follow-up to their 2019 Can’t Say I Ain’t Country record.

“We don’t really put tons of pressure on ourselves,” Hubbard revealed. “We just want to record the best album that we can with every album, and I feel like that’s what we’ve done. And we continue to try to surround ourselves with great songwriters, and try to master the craft of songwriting as well and always continue to work on that.

“So, just doing that alone has helped us continue to push and make better and better music,” he added, “and hopefully music that the fans can relate to and connect with.”

Photo Credit: Getty / RB / Bauer-Griffin