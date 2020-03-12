Florida Georgia Line: Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour Crosses off a Bucket List Item

Florida Georgia Line can already sell out massive arenas on their own, but they will gladly return to opening act status later this year, when they join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, admit touring with Chesney was something they have been dreaming about for a long, long time.

“Being asked to go on tour with Chesney was a bucket list moment for us, no doubt,” Kelley admitted to their record label. “We both grew up listening to Kenny as kids, and obviously he’s a legend but still doing it at a great level, at a high level. And he’s somebody that we’ve been learning from; we want to learn more from. He’s been doing stadiums for like 15 or 20 years, which is crazy when you think about it.”

Kelley spoke out after Chesney announced the news, revealing that he would be a fan as much as a performer during each tour stop.

“Currently freaking out!!!” Kelley shared on social media. “You’ll find me at front of house every show singing along after we’re done [Kenny Chesney].”

Before they join Chesney on tour, Florida Georgia Line will work on their upcoming album, and work harder than ever, thanks in part to their success over the last decade.

“It just continues to inspire us and push us and motivate us,” Hubbard acknowledged. “We don’t really put tons of pressure on ourselves. We just want to record the best album that we can with every album, and I feel like that’s what we’ve done. And we continue to try to surround ourselves with great songwriters, and try to master the craft of songwriting as well and always continue to work on that.

“So, just doing that alone has helped us continue to push and make better and better music,” he added, “and hopefully music that the fans can relate to and connect with.”

The Chillaxification Tour kicks off on April 18, and also includes Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Their current single, “Blessings,” from Can’t Say I Ain’t Country is already in the Top 30. Find tour dates by visiting Florida Georgia Line‘s website.

