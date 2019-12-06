Florida Georgia Line Calls Giving Back to the Military ‘Life Changing’ (Exclusive)

Florida Georgia Line has a long history of supporting the United States military, and group members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley continued their tradition of giving back with an event in November at their Nashville bar, FGL House, in support of the USO with event sponsor Old Camp Whiskey. While chatting exclusively with PopCulture.com, the country duo revealed what it means to them ahead of the holiday season.

“It means everything to us,” Hubbard told PopCulture.com of supporting the troops. “We’ve always been big supporters of our service men and women and any time we get the chance to give back, to serve them a little bit, to offer them an opportunity like tonight to kind of let loose and listen to some music and have some good food and good drinks, we’re all about it.”

“They’ve done so much for us,” he continued. “And like we say every night during our show…There’s not a day that goes by on the road that we’re not thinking about them and their sacrifice and what they do to protect us and our country. It’s an honor to be a part of this night and to be able to host something that hopefully they can enjoy.”

The event brought servicemen and women from Fort Campbell to the bar for a night of music and featured performances by Round Here Records and Tree Vibez Music artists Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, RaeLynn, Blake Redferrin and Corey Crowder.

“We love our service men and women and they fight for our freedom every day,” Kelley said. “Excited to host them at our house and do it the FGL way. Do it up right and do it big. And our motto’s kind of work hard, play hard, and do good and give back. So just thankful for this night.”

Last year, the duo headlined the World’s Biggest USO Tour from Washington, D.C., and during their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour this year, Hubbard and Kelley partnered with the Independence Fund to gift several military veterans with specialized wheelchairs, an experience Kelley shared affected not just the recipients but the givers as well.

“It was life changing for us,” he said. “For our band. For everybody in the crowd to see. It just moves you. It’s really powerful to be a little piece of them getting a little piece of their life back with those chairs. A big piece, actually, because it really allows them to go in the woods, on the beach and have some hobbies and get a life back.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Danny Matson