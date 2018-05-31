Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett to Headline 2018 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett will headline the 2018 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, Fla. over Labor Day weekend.

More than a dozen artists will also take the stage, including Dustin Lynch, Drake White, Chris Janson, Brett Young, Cam, Lauren Alaina, Rodney Atkins, Montgomery Gentry, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tyler Rich and A Thousand Horses, who will each perform during the three-day event.

“We’ve been lucky over the years to have fans who bring great energy to every one of our shows, so I’m always excited to play my music live with them,” Atkins tells PopCulture.com of the event. “I can’t think of a better place to spend the holiday weekend than down at the beach with my family and that incredible crowd.”

The event, produced by Rendy Lovelady, has one of the best lineups in the history of the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

“We are beyond excited about this lineup,” Lovelady tells PopCulture.com. “This is our sixth year, and we’re already starting to use the words ‘sell out’! We’re thinking we could see 28-30,000 people fill Frank Brown Park, and we would love to see that for Panama City Beach.”

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam comes in a particularly busy season for Atkins, who is on his These Are My People Tour, and getting ready to release his fifth studio album, which he has been working on since 2014.

“Rose [Falcon] and I had been married for about a year at that point, and I felt completely comfortable,” Atkins tells PopCulture.com of his decision to begin working on his next project. “I felt completely ready to just be vulnerable, which is what I’ve realized that had to happen, kind of bury your soul and put it out there.

“I think that with ‘Watching You,’ that’s a song that you just kind of put it out there. And when I wrote that, that’s all I was trying to be and just tell the story of the song. And we started connecting. Rose and I wrote a song that will be on the record. It’s called ‘Young Man.’ And it’s just a labor of love. Once we started writing that song and singing together, something magical happened.”

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will be held from August 31 to September 2. Tickets are available on the event’s website.

Photo credit: Instagram/ericchurchmusic