Florida Georgia Line Present Double-Amputee Veteran With New Wheelchair

Florida Georgia Line made sure one double-amputee military veteran, wounded in an IED attack in Iraq almost a decade ago, can get around with ease. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, shared their generous gift on social media, hoping to inspire others to do the same.

“Being able to give back to a true hero like double-amputee U.S. Army Veteran, Travis Strong, is such a humbling experience,” FGL wrote. “We love you brother [praying hands emoji]. And thank you to our friends at the The Independence Fund for allowing us to be part of such a special moment as we presented Travis with his new all terrain wheelchair. Grateful to everyone who puts on a uniform to serve.”

According to the Independence Fund’s website, the non-profit is “committed to empowering our nation’s catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty.”

This isn’t the first time Florida Georgia Line has teamed up with the Independence Fund. The guys also gave another veteran a specialized chair, during a tour stop on their 2017 Dig Your Roots Tour.

It’s been a busy end of the year for the award-winning pair, who were just nominated for their first Grammy Award, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for their “Meant to Be” collaboration with Bebe Rexha.

“WORDS can’t describe how we’re feeling right now,” Florida Georgia Line wrote on social media. “Finding out we’ve been nominated for a Grammy is a huge honor! Bebe Rexha – so incredibly proud to be sharing this nomination with you. Thank you to our families, our friends and Y’ALL for always believing in us.”

Florida Georgia Line is currently spending some time in Sin City, as part of their Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas residency, which kicked off on Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 11.

“[We’re] just kind of dipping our toe in the water to see what it feels like,” Hubbard told PopCulture.com. “We’ve never spent more than about three days in Vegas, nor did we ever want to. So I think we’re kind of excited to actually go spend two weeks, kind of spend some time off the strip a little bit. See what else Nevada has to offer … I do think if it goes over well then down the road at some point, we could definitely turn that into something a little bigger.”

More information about The Independence Fund can be found at IndependenceFund.org.

Photo Credit: Getty images / John Shearer