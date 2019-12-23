Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Teaming With Director Lee Daniels for Country Music Gospel Drama Series

It has been announced that Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley is teaming with director Lee Daniels for a country music/gospel drama series on ABC. According to Variety, the pair have been prepping Moss Landing, a proposed series that is set in a small Florida coastal town. It will follow Marion James — a country music star who’s fallen from grace — and Sky Miller — a black gospel and soul singer — as the pair are caught up in a whirlwind romance. Season 1 of the show will slowly reveal mysteries of the couple’s sorted pasts, while they attempt to navigate the tumultuous seas of life and love. Their journey will play out set to musical numbers that blend genres.

If picked up, Moss Landing will have Lee Shipman (The Son, Hemlock Grove) as showrunner. He will also executive produce, alongside Daniels and Kelley, as will Marc Velez, Stephen Snedden and Justin Halliwell, the latter two from Kelley’s own production company.

Notably, Daniels also created the hit Fox series Empire, while Kelley will also be producing May We All, a jukebox musical stage show which features songs by some of his fellow country music superstars such as Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan.

In a previous statement, Kelley commented on developing May We All, saying, “I love building, love creating, love being surrounded by an amazing team, and have found endless inspiration in the fact that I can use my voice in any interest that I have. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have this musical feature the songs of so many of my buddies and artists who’ve inspired me. Can’t wait to bring this project to the stage and beyond.”

May We All is not scheduled to debut until 2021, but according to a report from Variety, the musical will be about a “disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth,” as a “fledgling country singer … reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams.”

Kelley also recently launched a fashion line, dubbed Tribe Kelley, along with his wife, Brittney.

“‘Fashion’ is funny,” Kelley posted on Instagram. “I look at some clothes I wore when I was in middle school and laugh, and then look at some clothes I wore even a couple years ago, and laugh. What’s ‘in’ always changes and really is subjective. What we wear should be fun, comfortable, and make us feel some type of way. When we first started [Tribe Kelley] men’s, I wanted to see how far I could take it and see what was out there in terms of exploration, fashion, creativity.”

There is no word on when Moss Landing might debut, presuming it is picked up.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings