Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Takes the Lead on ‘Sittin’ Pretty’

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley is taking the lead on vocals with their current single, “Sittin’ Pretty.” The song, from their upcoming new album, is taking the duo, which includes bandmate Tyler Hubbard, in a slightly new direction.

“It feels super good,” Kelley tells SiriusXM’s The Highway. “It just feels good to have a really good song where my lead voice just fits naturally. We’re kind of switching our sound up for the song, and Tyler sounds great doing the harmonies. We’re giving our fans a little taste of something different.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re super humbled and proud, and thankful we got another song out, and people are digging it,” he continues. “It’s a really cool feeling.”

“Sittin’ Pretty” is one that, perhaps surprisingly, the FGL guys didn’t write – but Kelley admits they easily could have, especially the lines that say, “Don’t matter if we’re sitting on the porch, in the car, at a bar / Or a boat down in Panama City / Gonna be a hell of a view / I’m just fine long as I’m sitting next to you sittin’ pretty / I’m sitting pretty good, I’m sitting pretty.”

“The original line was something floating down the Mississippi, and I go, ‘Hold on. I live close enough to Panama City, and it’s got to be Panama City, baby,’” Kelley recalls. “We put our touch on it and got it in the studio and really made it our own like we do every song.

“That’s the thing when it comes to outside songs we don’t write on, when it feels like we did write them, or would have written them that way, it’s just undeniable,” adds the singer. “It feels good to sing that song. It is our song. It feels like our own. I do think about my wife [Brittney] every time I hear it and sing it, and I know Tyler, it’s the same thing with him and Hayley. We’ve got a bunch more good ones coming. We’re excited to get more music out. We’ve got some more bangers, no doubt.”

“Sittin’ Pretty” is the second single from their upcoming fourth studio album, and follows their catchy Top 10 hit, “Simple,” both part of a new set of tunes that Florida Georgia Line insist will be their best yet.

“I think with every album we do we just try to evolve as our life has,” Hubbard notes. “[We] try to write the best songs that we possibly can and find the best songs that we possibly can between the last album and the current album, and just record the best songs that we can find and songs that we connect with and songs that we think our fans will. And I think we got to do that more with this album than with any album because we’ve been able to write so much, on and off the road this time.”

Download “Sittin’ Pretty” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Hickey