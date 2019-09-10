Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Hints He Might Be Ready to Be a Father

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, already have 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, as well as newborn son, Luca, but there could soon be more kids in the FGL family! Brian Kelley hints that he and his wife, Brittney, might soon be ready to follow in their footsteps.

“Well you never know. It’s definitely in the cards at some point,” Kelley shared with his record label. “I think it just comes down to when the good Lord is gonna make it happen, kind of whenever the timing’s right. I don’t think it’s something that we want to force. Me and Tyler were talking about it the other day, and just that whole process, and I think we all lean towards more natural, you know, not forcing it and just kind of waiting on God’s timing.

“Definitely excited,” he added. “If it’s anything thing like dogs, it’s gonna be great. I’m kidding, I’m kidding. It’s gonna be amazing.”

For now, he’ll settle for being a doting uncle to the Hubbard’s two children, which Hayley recently boasted about on social media.

“Liv wakes up talking about these 3… ‘dada! B! BB!’ #family,” Hayley wrote, alongside a photo of the Hubbards, with Olivia, and Kelley and Brittney.

While Hubbard and Hayley might take some time to adjust to being parents to a toddler and an infant, Olivia has handled her new role as a big sister with ease, at least so far.

“[Olivia] was so sweet, and came to the hospital and brought him a gift,” Hubbard previously told PEOPLE. “They exchanged gifts and it was just a really sweet moment.”

“The first time she saw him, she just smiled,” he continued. “I think that was one of the things we were looking forward to the most, is letting them meet each other. She’s been talking about him for months. She’s just old enough to understand what’s going on, so it’s a really sweet thing and she just loves him so much.”

Florida Georgia Line will wrap up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour at the end of September, and then have a little time off before they head to Las Vegas for their four-night residency, Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas. Find a list of all of their upcoming shows at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

