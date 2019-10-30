FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Family Dress as ‘Frozen’ for Halloween Party

Halloween is almost here, and Tyler Hubbard and his family celebrated early on Tuesday night when they attended a party thrown by fellow country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins. For the bash, the Hubbards went full Frozen, with his wife, Hayley, documenting the evening on Instagram.

Tyler dressed as Kristoff from the Disney animated film, while Hayley went as Anna, the couple’s nearly 2-year-old daughter Olivia was a mini Elsa complete with a blonde wig and her 2-month-old brother Luca was outfitted as Olaf the talking snowman. The group was rounded out by pup Harley, though he didn’t make it to the party but did make it into several family photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hayley shared multiple snaps of the family costume on Instagram in a slideshow that also included photos of the Hubbards at the party posing with friends, and another family who was also dressed as Frozen characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Oct 30, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

“‘The things you do for your kids,’” Hayley wrote before thanking the Akins family for hosting the party and stylist Krista Roser for helping their family find the perfect costume. “I’m beginning to enjoy Halloween a little more these days thanks to kids, the Akins and [Krista] #Frozen #HappyHalloween #Elsa #Olaf #Sven #Kristoff #Anna.”

The Hubbard family grew by one in August with the arrival of baby Luca, who was born while Hubbard was off the road during a break in Florida Georgia Line‘s touring schedule.

“The gift of life is so incredible and I couldn’t be more thankful to experience the birth of our baby boy alongside my amazing wife,” Hubbard wrote alongside Luca’s birth video on Instagram in August. “Hayley is the definition of strength, patience, grace, love, and positivity. Watching Hayley through the whole pregnancy process and delivery has been one of the most inspiring events in my life. My faith has been strengthened and my heart has found another level of love that I didn’t even know was possible. I’ve now gotten a little taste of how God must feel about all of his children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Aug 28, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer