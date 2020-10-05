Kix Brooks, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans and More Appearing in Hallmark Christmas Movie

Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas lineup is getting a major dose of country stardom this year, with a number of artists set to star in the upcoming television film A Nashville Christmas Carol. Inspired by the classic A Christmas Carol, the movie stars Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The movie premieres on Nov. 21.

According to a synopsis shared by PEOPLE, the film follows Vivienne Wake (Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (RaeLynn). Vivienne, who "never lets personal feelings get in the way of business," is on the verge of accepting a job in LA when her childhood sweetheart Gavin Chase (Brown), who happens to be the manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Evans), comes back into her life.

Vivienne also receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Judd), who warns Vivienne that her current path is leading to a dark future. To help Vivienne, Marilyn recruits the Spirit of Christmas Past (Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track and take hold of her life. RaeLynn has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage from her work on the project on social media, and fans now know what she's been working on.

View this post on Instagram ❄️ #filming🎬 A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial) on Sep 20, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

A Nashville Christmas Carol is one of 40 new holiday-themed TV movies coming to the Hallmark Channel this year, with the channel planning to begin its Countdown to Christmas programming on Oct. 23. Other new movies include The Christmas House, which features a storyline about a same sex couple, If I Only Had Christmas, with Hallmark Channel mainstay Candace Cameron Bure, Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, which follows a woman discovering that she's Jewish, and Christmas Comes Twice, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley.

"Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families, including The Christmas House, featuring a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child, and starring Jonathan Bennett in an ensemble cast," Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming, said in a statement. "Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year."