Florida Georgia Line virtually stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, performing their current single "Long Live." Duo members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley brought a full stage production to the late-night show, performing with their band, lights and a screen behind them. Hubbard and Kelley wrote "Long Live," an ode to small town life, with Corey Crowder and Jaren Johnston.

"Long live all the small towners, sunup to sundowners / That old school Haggard and Hank," they sing. "Long live longneck bottles and wide-open throttles / And old dirt roads with no name / Long live them country girls, long legs, and cut up jeans / Long live this way of life, long live nights like these / Long live, long live, long live / Long live nights like these." "Long Live" appears on Florida Georgia Line's new album Life Rolls On, which was released earlier this month.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, the duo will celebrate the album with an Amazon Music livestream at their downtown bar, FGL House, featuring performances and a Q&A with CMT's Cody Alan ahead of the performance. The show will begin at 8 p.m. CT via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and within the Amazon Music mobile app and will be available to watch on the Amazon Music Twitch channel for three days afterwards.

For the event, Amazon Music, Florida Georgia Line, CMT and Big Machine Label Group have all donated to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Nashville Neighbors Fund, which is supporting downtown merchants affected by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

"We’ve definitely been missing the road, our band, and especially our fans. We can’t think of a better reason to team up with our CMT family and hit the stage at FGL HOUSE in support of our fellow downtown Nashville merchants affected by the bombing," Hubbard and Kelley said in a statement. "With the help of our friends at Amazon Music, we’ll be playing and live streaming tunes from Life Rolls On, and can’t wait to share some good vibes with our community. Tune in y'all!"

Along with their own music, Florida Georgia Line is also working on solo projects, though they have reassured fans that they are not breaking up. Hubbard recently released the unifying "Undivided" with Tim McGraw and Kelley is planning to release a solo album in the spring.