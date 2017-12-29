Exclusive Premiere: Faren Rachels Releases Acoustic Version of ‘If It Ain’t Fixed’

Faren Rachels fans are in luck! The singer is sharing an acoustic version of “If It Ain’t Fixed,” from her recently released self-titled EP, and PopCulture.com readers get the first listen!

“If It Ain’t Fixed” is the only song on the EP that I didn’t write myself,” Rachels tells PopCulture.com. “Some good friends of mine did, Jaida Dreyer, Cole Taylor, Jared Mullins and Thomas Cecil. They sent it to me a couple years ago, and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since. I’m so thankful that they let me cut it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song, which says, “He can’t break it if it ain’t fixed / He can’t take it if it ain’t his / He can’t make me fall if I already fell / And it ain’t his fault, it’s somebody else / That made me feel like this / He can’t uncross those X’s / That mark a spot on a beat-up heart / So what’s the point in putting up a guard around it / He can’t break it, he can’t break it if it ain’t fixed,” spoke to Rachels, but not for the reasons some might think.

“For a lot of girls, it will probably be a break-up song,” the singer explained. “It’s for people that have trust issues. For me, I don’t have the best relationship with my dad, so it reminded me a lot of dating back in the day, and having a hard time trusting guys. I think a lot of girls are going to be able to relate to this song.”

It’s been a busy year for Rachels. The Georgia native, who made it onto PopCulture.com’s Country Artists to Watch List of 2018, headlined several of her own shows, and also opened for Luke Combs on his sold-out Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour.

Rachels’ single,”Free Drinks,” has earned her more than 150,000 streams on Spotify — an almost unheard of number for an independent, rising star. Download the all of Rachels’ songs on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @farenrachels