Everything to Know About Rascal Flatts

This week, Rascal Flatts announced a farewell tour after 20 years together, with the group set to launch their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour in June.

Rascal Flatts came together over 20 years ago and instantly saw success, but before they started working together, two of its members were actually part of another well-known country group. Once the band formed, they became a massive name in country music, scoring a slew of number one singles and selling millions of albums, touring the country and even appearing in a few movies.

Gary and Jay are second cousins

Rascal Flatts formed in 1999 and is comprised of lead singer Gary LeVox, his second cousin Jay DeMarcus on bass guitar and Joe Don Rooney, who plays guitar and banjo. DeMarcus moved to Nashville and scored a record deal as part of Christian group East to West. He convinced LeVox to make the move, and after DeMarcus became the bandleader for Chely Wright’s band, he met Rooney, who was playing guitar for Wright. They ultimately connected as a band, and after their demo landed in the hands of Lyric Street Records A&R, they were signed to the label.

Gary and Joe Don were members of Little Big Town

Prior to connecting as Rascal Flatts, LeVox and Rooney both spent time in country group Little Big Town.

“We were together doing some stuff and I kind of went off doing my own thing,” LeVox recalled via Country Weekly, joking, “And then they attacked Joe Don with a position.”

DeMarcus also knew Little Big Town member Jimi Westbrook, playing music with Westbrook in college.

They got their name from a songwriter who used to watch them perform

As it turns out, the members of Rascal Flatts didn’t come up with the group’s name on their own. DeMarcus told CBS This Morning that a man named Jelly Roll, who came to every one of their early shows before they had a name, told them that he used to be in a band named Rascal Flatts.

“I said, ‘What does Rascal Flatts mean?’” DeMarcus recalled. “And he said, ‘Damned if I know.’ So we don’t really know what the name means.”

They released their first six albums on Lyric Street Records

After signing with Lyric Street, Rascal Flatts released their self-titled debut album in 2000, which was launched with the single “Prayin’ for Daylight.” They recorded for Lyric Street until 2010, releasing six albums with the label. When Lyric Street folded, Rascal Flatts moved to Big Machine and released five albums, the most recent being 2017’s Back to Us.

Taylor Swift served as their opening act on their Me and My Gang Tour in 2006

Back in 2006, Swift scored an opening spot for the last nine dates of Rascal Flatts’ Me and My Gang Tour after previous opener Eric Church was removed for consistently playing over his allotted time. Swift also opened for the group on part of their Bob That Head Tour in 2008, just before becoming a headliner herself.

They have 14 No. 1 singles

Rascal Flatts has topped Billboard‘s charts 14 times, starting with 2002’s “These Days.” Their most successful single, “Bless the Broken Road,” stayed at the top of the charts for five weeks and was actually originally recorded by Marcus Hummon. Rascal Flatts most recently scored a No. 1 in 2017 with “Yours if You Want It,” the first single from Back to Us.

They’ve been on the big screen

The group appeared as themselves in Hannah Montana: The Movie, performing “Backwards” and “Bless the Broken Road,” in an episode of Yes, Dear and in an episode of CSI in which DeMarcus is electrocuted by their bass tech, Travis Murray. They’ve also appeared as themselves on West Coast Customs, Drop the Mic and as Battle Advisor for Blake Shelton’s team on Season 13 of The Voice.

They have been nominated for four Grammy Awards

Rascal Flatts were nominated for Best Country Performance By Duo Or Group With Vocal at the 48th, 49th, 51st and 52nd Grammy Awards but never went home with the win. A Grammy was awarded to “Bless the Broken Road” for Best Country song, going to its writers, Hummon, Bobby Boyd, and Jeff Hanna.

Throughout their career, Rascal Flatts has won numerous awards including several CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Awards and American Music Awards. In 2011, the group was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2012, they were given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

They are big supporters of the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

LeVox, DeMarcus and Rooney have donated both time and funds to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, donating $4 million to the hospital. To acknowledge their contributions and years of partnership, the Rascal Flatts Pediatric Surgery Center was named after the group. Rascal Flatts has also supported charities including the Make A Wish Foundation, and their song “My Wish” is used on ESPN to soundtrack its series following the foundation.

