Everything to Know About the 2021 ACM Awards
The 2021 ACM Awards are back in their regularly scheduled month of April and are set for Sunday, April 18, with the annual show to broadcast from locations across Nashville. There will be a number of world television premiere performances during the show, as well as opportunities for some historic wins.
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead this year's nominations with six each, while Miranda Lambert follows with five and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett each received four nods. Scroll through for everything you need to know about this year's show.
Where are they?
The ACM Awards traditionally take place in Las Vegas but were moved to Nashville in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year's show will remain in Music City and will take place at multiple venues across the city of Nashville including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe, Broadway, Riverfront and Station Inn.prevnext
Who's hosting?
This year's show will be hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton — Urban previously hosted last year's event and Guyton will be helming the show for the first time. "I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey," Urban previously said in a statement. "I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light."
"As I’ve said before ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show," Guyton shared. "Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."prevnext
Who's performing?
Performers include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young. A number of collaborations and medleys have already been announced — see them here.prevnext
Who's presenting?
Announced presenters include Ingrid Andress, Blanco Brown, Amy Grant, Leslie Jordan, Martina McBride, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker and Clay Walker.prevnext
Who's already won?
Several winners have already been announced including Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, who were named New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively. Kane Brown won Video of the Year for "Worldwide Beautiful" and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice were awarded Music Event of the Year for their duet "I Hope You're Happy Now."prevnext
How can you watch?
The 2021 ACM Awards will air Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and live and on demand on Paramount+, which you can sign up for here. The show will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and is produced for television by dick clark productions.