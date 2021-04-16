Everything to Know About the 2021 ACM Awards

The 2021 ACM Awards are back in their regularly scheduled month of April and are set for Sunday, April 18, with the annual show to broadcast from locations across Nashville. There will be a number of world television premiere performances during the show, as well as opportunities for some historic wins.

The ACM Awards traditionally take place in Las Vegas but were moved to Nashville in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year's show will remain in Music City and will take place at multiple venues across the city of Nashville including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe, Broadway, Riverfront and Station Inn.

Who's hosting?

This year's show will be hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton — Urban previously hosted last year's event and Guyton will be helming the show for the first time. "I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey," Urban previously said in a statement. "I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light."

"As I’ve said before ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show," Guyton shared. "Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."