Evan Felker, Turnpike Troubadours Singer, Welcomes First Child With Wife Staci After Reconciliation

Evan Felker, the Turnpike Troubadours singer who briefly dated Miranda Lambert in 2018, has welcomed his first child with his wife, Staci, sharing the news with fans this week. Staci used Instagram on Tuesday to post three new photos, staring with a snap of herself and Felker cradling their daughter as Felker kissed Staci on the cheek.

The next shot was a photo of the trio sitting on a bed together in a log cabin and the third was a close-up snap of their daughter, who Staci revealed is named Evangelina Hartford. "Y’all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off," she captioned the photos. "He’s here to introduce our firstborn Evangelina Hartford Felker."

Staci had not previously posted about her pregnancy on Instagram, though she did give her followers an update on her 2020 in September. "The reality of my 2020 has been really lonely... and well sweaty," she captioned a photo of herself at a Peloton bike. "I miss working with people; I miss the community of women I had around me for years. I was having an off day, turned off the noise from my head and the news and work and turned on 60 minutes of Club Bangers."

"I don’t know how everyone is getting through 2020 but if it’s buckets of wine, movement, activism, a bunch of nothing, or stress cooking your way through Chrissy Teigen's books, I hope you know it’s perfectly fine," she continued. "If you're out of bed, I'm proud of you."

Evan and Lambert were linked in early 2018 after the Turnpike Troubadours opened for Lambert on her Livin' Like Hippies tour on select dates in February. Evan filed for divorce from Staci that month, according to E! News, and their divorce was finalized in August. A source told PEOPLE that Evan blindsided Staci with his divorce request, which was reportedly filed just 15 days after he met Lambert in person for the first time.

In August 2018, Lambert said in an interview that she was single. Two months later, she met her now-husband Brendan McLoughlin, who she married in January 2019. Evan confirmed in the book Red Dirt in 2020 that he and Staci had reconciled. "The past year has been some of the best moments and best parts of my life," he said, via Rolling Stone. "First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery. And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world."

"I had initially blamed everything on being on the road," he added. "But it’s only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you’ve still got problems. I was able to start fixing those."