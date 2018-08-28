Evan Felker and Ex-Wife Staci Nelson Reportedly Not Reconciling After His Miranda Lambert Split

After Miranda Lambert recently confirmed that she is “happily single,” fans began speculating that her now ex-boyfriend Evan Felker and his ex-wife, Staci Nelson, would reconcile after a year filled with drama.

According to a source, that won’t be the case, with the source telling PEOPLE, “there is no reconciliation in the works.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re not getting back together,” the insider said. “They haven’t even been divorced for two weeks.”

Lambert confirmed in a new interview with the Tennessean on Friday that she is single.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Felker’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, also reportedly dropped out of their last few performances on Lambert’s The Bandwagon Tour.

Before his split from Lambert was reported, Nelson staunchly defended her ex on social media.

“Evan Felker will never be a nobody to me, his friends, family or fans,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

“I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the Turnpike Troubadours,” Nelson continued. “It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”

Lambert and Felker reportedly began dating in February after Turnpike Troubadours played select dates on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour. A source said Felker served Nelson with divorce papers just 15 days after meeting Lambert in person, and the couple’s divorce was confirmed to be finalized in August.

In July, Nelson claimed that Felker “ghosted” her after she had a health scare that sent her to the hospital.

“Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year, a man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Too happy. Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me? I took those calls, because that’s what a wife does. I’m still his wife. I’ve done everything to be a good one because deep down I thought it might change things.

“Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him,” she continued. “That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @stacifelker