'His Music Will Live On': R&B Singer Cunnie Williams Has Died

Former basketball star-turned-R&B singer Cunnie Williams has died. The Peppermint Jam record label confirmed in an Instagram tribute that Williams, known for songs like 'Saturday" and "Come Back to Me," passed away in August at the age of 61. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"A very sad day here at Peppermint HQ... we are mourning the passing of Cunnie Williams last week," Peppermint Jam wrote in the Aug. 21 post. "Cunnie was a gentle giant and brought a lot of joy to people with his warm voice and his deep songs. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. His music will live on, rest in peace."

Born in in Los Angeles on March 17, 1963, per Neue Presse, Williams' interest in music began when he was just a child and would sing in the church in the choir, where his mother played the piano. Williams, however, initially pursued a different career path as a professional basketball player. After traveling to Europe and eventually to Hanover, Germany in the early '90s, he was introduced to a lively funk and soul community and bands. After his wife Franziska reached out to producers Ralf Droesemeyer and Mousse T., Williams went on to pursue a career in music.

In 1995, Williams released his debut album, Comin' from the Heart of the Ghetto. He followed it in 1996 with Love Starved Heart, and went on to release four more albums – 1999's Star Hotel, 2002's Night Time in Paris, 2004's Inside My Soul, and 2008's No Place Like Home. He scored hits with singles like "Saturday" and "A world celebration," which charted in France and Italy, and also covered U2's "With or Without You," and collaborated with the likes of Wu-Tang rapper Buddha Monk and Moni Love.

In later years, Williams moved to Paris before later returning to California with his wife. Further information about his passing, including his cause of death and survivors, is unavailable at this time.

News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes, with one person writing on Peppermint Jam's post, "sad news ! He had such an amazing voice." Louie Vega commented, "I'm very sorry to hear. Sending our deepest condolences. loved his voice." A fan wrote, "we were at a concert in Hanover in 1994. This wonderful voice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace." Meanwhile, Hanoverian jazz and soul singer Jael Jones, who was involved in the recordings of Star Hotel, said Williams "was a very approaching person, rather calm, fond and cooperative."