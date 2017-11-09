Eddie Montgomery, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts Pay Tribute to Troy Gentry at 2017 CMA Awards

From the passing of country legends to the Route 91 Harvest Festival, country music has taken quite the hit this year. But with the 2017 CMA Awards looking to honor the fans and music, country artists took to the stage to honor those we lost, including the passing of Troy Gentry.

In honor of the country singer, who died on Sept. 8 at age 50 following a helicopter accident, Gentry’s longtime Montgomery Gentry bandmate Eddie Montgomery took to the stage at the 2017 CMA Awards in a surprise tribute.

Belting out the duo’s biggest hits “My Town” with Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, Montgomery walked out onto the stage mid-song to sing his part and honor his friend.

Surprised by his appearance, the crowd responded to the moment by giving a standing ovation with Gentry’s widow Angie and 15-year-old daughter Kaylee, watching with tears.

Gentry’s tragic accident sent shockwaves through the country music community, with his death coming on the same day as fellow Hall of Famer Don Williams.