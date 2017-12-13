‘My Girl’ Singer Dylan Scott Welcomes Baby Boy, Beckett Scott Robinson

Dylan Scott is a dad! The singer and his wife, Blair, welcomed son Beckett Scott Robinson into the world yesterday (Dec. 12) in a Nashville hospital.

“Blair and I are so excited that our son, Beckett, arrived,” Scott told People. “He is a healthy, beautiful baby and we are blessed that everything went well. And Blair is doing great!”

The proud father first announced in June that they were expecting, only one year after tying the knot with his high school sweetheart.

“We can’t wait to be parents!” shared Scott. “No nerves, just excitement. Blair knows what she is doing with kids, and she is going to be a great mom!”

Scott credits his wife with being the muse for his first No.1 hit, “My Girl,” after realizing she knew all the words to Eminem’s rap song, “Lose Yourself.”

“She scooted over to my side of the truck and she rapped the whole song … and it was hot,” Scott recalls. “Don’t ask me why. But I sat down to write a song about it and at the time I just put a few lines about rapping Eminem down. The more I thought about it, I wanted to call it ‘My Girl’ and have it be all the things I see in my girl that no one else gets to see.”

Scott may have to change a few diapers on the road, when he continues his role as the opening act on Justin Moore’s Hell on a Highway Tour in 2018. A list of all of Scott’s upcoming shows is available on his website.