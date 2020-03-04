Dustin Lynch Reveals Weird Object Reba McEntire Gave Him That He Keeps in His Basement

Although Reba McEntire has millions of fans, Dustin Lynch might be her biggest one. The “Momma’s House” singer has never hidden his affection for the country music icon, which could be why he has one very unusual object, given to him, on display in his basement.

“That’s one of the coolest nights of my life, me getting inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family,” Lynch shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I told my team, ‘I don’t want to know who’s going to come out and do the official induction,’ and freaking Reba McEntire walked out. I have a weird object in my basement that all of my friends that come over that haven’t been over yet.”

Lynch went on to explain why he keeps the unusual item with his trophy from the unforgettable night.

“I did a trophy case from that night with Reba, from the Grand Ole Opry, and it’s that trophy, and then there’s this tissue paper that’s there,” Lynch revealed. “People are like, ‘What is that?’ And so I started to cry; she was saying such sweet and important things to me. I started bawling on stage. And then she goes, ‘And to sing his first song as a Grand Ole Opry member, here’s Dustin Lynch,’ and I’m just a mess, crying on stage.

“She ran off stage, grabs me tissues, and then runs back on stage and hands me tissues,” he added. “So that’s my weird object, a tissue.”

Lynch also opened up, during his chat with Kelly Clarkson, about his relationship with his girlfriend, Kelli Seymour, whom he met by sending her a direct message on Instagram.

“I knew it could go south because it’s online dating,” Lynch acknowledged. “In the position I’m in, it’s tough to meet people. I don’t get to go out a whole lot. So I was like, ‘You know what I’ll do? I’ll invite her to a show, and if she sucks or is weird, I can just go, ‘Have fun at the show.’ Security’s there, gates are there. But she wasn’t weird.”

Lynch and Seymour are continuing much of their relationship on the road, since Lynch is currently headlining his Stay Country Tour, in support of his latest Tullahoma album. Find tour dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Davis