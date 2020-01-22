Watch Dustin Lynch Perform ‘Ridin’ Roads’ on ‘Good Morning America’

In celebration of the release of Dustin Lynch‘s fourth studio album, Tullahoma, the Tennessee native is making his media rounds, including stopping by Good Morning America. Lynch performed “Ridin’ Roads,” which Lynch wrote with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, and just became his seventh No. 1 hit.

“Ridin’ Roads” is just one of several songs on Tullahoma that Lynch is eager to perform live, when he headlines his own Stay Country Tour 2020, which kicks off later this month, as well as joins Old Dominion on their We Are Old Dominion Tour, which launches in May.

“With this new album, I think it’s going to be easy to do a lot of material there that I’ll want to play,” Lynch told Billboard. “I guess my resolution is to really put on and perform every night at the top of my ability and try and continue that upward trajectory of our touring career, see that crowd grow. I think I’ve found my lane in country music right now and what that is: it’s fun, it’s young love and doing life outside of work.

“I think the direction has been found,” he continued. “Maybe we just got smarter and paid attention. I feel like we have a direction of what we want to do, and I feel like it’s kind of its own in a way. So, I want to continue to try and ride that horse, see how far we get on it.”

One of the other songs Lynch is eager to play live is “Country Star,” which he co-wrote with Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley, as well as Corey Crowder and Jordan Schmidt.

“A lifelong dream of mine was to own property, have a farm. I was able to do that at the end of last year,” he said with a smile. “I had a co-write with BK from FGL… gosh, maybe a week or two after I got the farm, and I was out at the farm looking up the stars ’cause you don’t get to see many stars in Nashville. I was thinking how cool that was, and he brings in the title ‘Country Star.’

“It was just those two worlds colliding where it’s like, ‘Man, I just got this piece of property. What if we write it [about] me taking my girl out to the farm for the first time and just having a night out there together, what would we do in that amazing fantasy scenario?’” he added. “And that’s how we got there.”

Find all of Lynch’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Zoe Moore / Good Morning America