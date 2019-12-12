Dustin Lynch’s Girlfriend Helped Him Decorate for the Holidays

Dustin Lynch just made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Kelli Seymour, at the 2019 CMA Awards. The 34-year-old is finally spending some time off of the road, which means he can fully embrace the holiday season, especially with Seymour. Thanks to his girlfriend, holidays this year include two Christmas trees, a fully-decorated house, and non-stop Christmas carols.

“We got two trees up,” Lynch shared on the Ty Bentli Show. “We got Christmas trees up this year. We decorated. I didn’t even know I had one downstairs, but I got one downstairs right now. We’ve had Christmas carols rocking. I officially was like, ‘Okay, it’s Thanksgiving Day. Christmas carols come on. They’ve been on non-stop.”

Lynch spent most of the year out on the road with Thomas Rhett, first on Rhett’s Life Changes Tour, as well as his Very Hot Summer Tour. While he’s grateful for his busy touring schedule, the Tennessee native is also thankful he gets to spend some time at home over the Christmas season.

“You know what’s crazy? I can tell a difference just in the way I look whenever I’m not touring so much,” Lynch said. “Bouncing down the road every night takes a toll on you … It’s good. It’s great to be home and wake up and have a to-do list, and actually get it done.”

Lynch’s current single, “Ridin’ Roads,” is in the Top 5 and climbing. Lynch co-wrote the song with Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley, and pretty much sums up what he likes to do in his rare downtime, especially with Seymour.

“Yesterday we did just that,” Lynch said of his time with his girlfriend. “We rode out to the farm and picked up a four-wheeler, and drove it back to town, because I gotta work on it.”

Because Lynch is gone so much, dating hasn’t always been easy, which is why his relationship with Seymour started via text instead of face to face.

“I was touring really heavily at the time, and we were texting back and forth,” Lynch recalled on The Sam Alex Show, speaking on getting to know Seymour. “It seemed like there was some chemistry there, so I was trying to figure out when I could go out and meet her for the first time in person. My schedule just wasn’t allowing me that time to go do that, and so I invited her out to a show in California, and she came out with a friend, which is a nice neutral playing field.

“If she would’ve ended up being a wack job or a weirdo I could’ve been like: ‘Have a nice night. Enjoy the show. Bye,’” he added with a laugh. “But we ended up hitting it off and keeping in touch and seeing each other not long after, and still are. It’s been great.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Leah Puttkammer