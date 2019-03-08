Dustin Lynch Announces Release of Colorful ‘Ridin’ Roads’ EP

Dustin Lynch’s Ridin’ Roads EP is out! The three-song collection is a hint of where Lynch wants to go musically with his next full-length record.

“We have a lot more colors to paint with than we did on the first album,” Lynch said in a statement. “I don’t think there are any more genre walls. It’s all about the lyric and the message, and we let the song steer us. If we dig it, we’ll take a chance.”

The title track was written by Lynch, along with hit songwriters Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley.

“It’s a song that makes so much sense for me,” he told Billboard. “Writing with intention of what you know. [‘Ridin’ Roads’ is] right down the lane of what this ‘Small Town Boy’ character says and does. This song fits that guy.”

The Grand Ole Opry member is drawing inspiration for more music from his multi-week No. 1 hit, “Small Town Boy.”

“I have a picture of that guy. I know exactly what he looks like. I know the truck he drives. I know what’s sitting in his console right now and in his cup holder,” Lynch said. “I don’t specifically know that dude, but I have a picture of that guy because I know a lot of them in middle Tennessee. I’m now getting to tour all over the place and I realize that those guys — the small town boys — are all over the world.”

“I love the message of the song,” he continued. “It goes back to ‘Small Town Boy’ and reminds me of that guy in Tullahoma, Tennessee, that I was and still wish I was to an extent — being able to go back home and enjoy country roads and ride around with friends.”

Ridin’ Roads, especially the title track, is a preview of what fans can expect from Lynch in the future.

“This is one that’s gonna kick off the next chapter of music,” Lynch explained. “It’s a great song for the summertime.”

Although Lynch acknowledges songs like “Ridin’ Roads” might be a familiar subject, Lynch insists his song, especially the line, “I don’t know where we are / ‘Cause somebody stole the street signs / I’mma take my sweet time,” was inspired by his own life, and not by the current country music trends.

“That lyric was inspired by my cousins,” Lynch revealed. “They got caught with 30-something street signs in their attic when they were in high school. When you’re riding roads, sometimes you want to impress your friends and the girls and steal street signs. That line literally came from that memory of them getting caught and going to jail. I think because that was a hard-earned memory, that is probably my favorite line.”

Lynch will hit the road with Thomas Rhett in April, first for Rhett’s Canadian Life Changes Tour, followed by the Very Hot Summer Tour. The 33-year-old hopes to have new music available for fans later this year.

