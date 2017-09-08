Country Singer Don Williams Dies at 78

Country singer Don Williams has died at age 78 after a short illness, Taste of Country reports.

Williams was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and recorded many hits over his decades-long career including”Good Ole Boys Like Me,” “Tulsa Time” and “It Must Be Love.” Williams was known for his distinctive song styling and smooth voice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer spent seven years with the folk-pop group Pozo-Seco Singers before embarking on a solo career in 1971.

Williams’ honeyed vocals and 6’1″ frame earned him the moniker of the “Gentle Giant,” while songs like “Till the Rivers All Run Dry,” “I’m Just a Country Boy” and “Amanda” helped him earn a 2010 induction into the Hall of Fame. He was named CMA’s Male Vocalist of the Year in 1978 and “Tulsa Time” was awarded Record of the Year at the 1979 ACM Awards.



He retired from music in 2016.

“It’s time to hang my hat up and enjoy some quiet time at home,” he said at the time, via Taste of Country. “I’m so thankful for my fans, my friends and my family for their everlasting love and support.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @WSMradio, Getty / Erika Goldring