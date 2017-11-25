Dolly Parton Expresses Her ‘Gratitude’ in Heartfelt Thanksgiving Message

Wishing you all a happy Thanksgiving with gratitude and love! pic.twitter.com/x6apjlyhAL — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 23, 2017

On Thursday, country superstar Dolly Parton took to social media to share a heartwarming message of sincere gratitude to her fans and followers.

Wearing a bright mustard colored sweater adorned with a leaf motif, the 71-year-old shared a video message with the caption, “Wishing you all a happy Thanksgiving with gratitude and love!”

“Well, Happy Thanksgiving everybody,” she said. “I guess you know it’s Dolly here and I have so much to be thankful for I couldn’t even begin to list them. But I really thank God for all the blessings that He’s been kind enough to bestow on me — and I also thank God for you.”

Parton certainly has a lot to be thankful for as she celebrates this season. Forbes recently released its list of the highest-paid woman in music for 2017, and Dolly Parton came in at the number one spot for country music.

She raked in $37 million in the last year, averaging about mid-six figures on each of the dates on her Pure & Simple Tour, which ran for 63 total shows. Additionally, her theme park in Eastern Tennessee, Dollywood, was also a driver in what landed her on the list.

Parton, a country music living legend, is the number one highest-paid woman in country music, and number six on the overall highest-paid women in music list, according to Taste of Country.

Photo credit: Getty / Ian Gavan