Dolly Parton Talks Cosmetic Procedures She's Undergone

The country music icon said she tries "not to overdo it" and she tries "to be careful" with the plastic surgery she has done.

Dolly Parton is opening up about going under the knife. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the country music icon revealed how she has maintained her youthful appearance at the age of 77, with the "9 to 5" singer crediting the outcomes of the various cosmetic procedures she's gone under to skilled doctors.

"I always say, 'Just find the best doctors,'" Parton shared. "You've just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good... I try to do just little bits at a time – I don't do, like, really big stuff. I do fillers, Botox ... only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful."

Among the cosmetic procedures Parton is known or believed to have undergone is a facelift, lip fillers, botox, a nose job, and breast implants. However, Parton shared that you have to take some caution when it comes to anything facial, telling Stern, "You can cover things if somebody screws up things on your body but boy, if you live with your face out there you've got to be careful."

This is far from the first time Parton has opened up about her history of cosmetic procedures. She told The Guardian in a 2011 interview that "if something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it." She also previously shared that her look is simply part of her image, saying in a previous interview on the WorkLife with Adam Grant podcast in 2022 that throughout her decades-long career in country music, "I modeled my look after the town tramp." Parton said that throughout her decades-long career in country music, "the main advice that people wanted to give me was to change my look." She has also famously proclaimed on numerous occasions, "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap," and that she is "no natural beauty. If I'm gonna have any looks at all, I'm gonna have to create them."

"It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I'm totally real. My look is really based on a country girl's idea of glam. I wasn't naturally pretty, so I make the most of anything I've got," she told CBS Sunday Morning in 2019. "You should have seen me this morning before I got ready to see you. I'm serious, though. I'm not a natural beauty, but I can enhance it. Whatever it takes, I do. I try to make the most of everything."

Amid the ongoing discussions of her cosmetic procedures, there have also been discussions about a long-standing rumor that she had an insurance policy for her breasts. The "Jolene" songstress dispelled those rumors as "just a joke" last year when she told Today with Hoda and Jenna that she previously joked, "Maybe I should get my boobs insured since I'm famous for them," though she confirmed, "I didn't do that."