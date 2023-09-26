Dolly Parton Scores Showcase on Monday Night Football

Dolly Parton has scored a big showcase on Monday Night Football in the coming weeks. The legendary singer has a new rock 'n' roll album on the way — titled Rockstar — and tracks from the album are being featured in the weekly NFL broadcast, per a press release. On Monday, Sept. 25, Parton's cover of Bob Seger's 1976 hit "Night Moves," featuring Chris Stapleton, was unveiled.

Next month, on Oct. 16, viewers will get to check out Parton and Pat Benatar's rendition of Benatar's "Heartbreaker," also featuring Neil Giraldo. Finally, following the release of Rockstar on Nov. 17, two more of Parton's new songs will be featured on Monday Night Football: "Magic Man," featuring Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese, and the title track "Rockstar," with special guest Richie Sambora. No specific dates have been shared for when these Partin songs will air.

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I am excited for ESPN to spotlight songs from my new Rockstar album," Parton said of the MNF news. "When I decided to do a full-blown rock album after they put me in the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame, I thought it would be fun to call the album Rockstar. The athletes who give their all everyday are most definitely rock stars, and I love that these songs will be a small part of celebrating their achievements."

Rockstar will be Parton's 49th studio album, and marks her first official foray into rock music. The singer made the decision to record the album after being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She declined the nomination at the time, noting that she has always been a country musician and not a rock singer.

Among the aforementioned guest stars on Dolly Parton are other major stars like Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Lizzo, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, and 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry, who joins Parton for a cover of her own band's tune "What's Up?" In a statement on her collaboration with Parton, shared by The Tennessean, Perry , "How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote? Her version of 'What's Up?' is so good."

"Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song," Perry added. "No surprise there. Being on set making the video was a comfortable easy experience. The vibe on set was chill and Dolly and I got to catch up and laugh a lot. I could go on and on, obviously I'm a fan!"