Dolly Parton ‘So Flattered’ by Adele’s Recent Tribute

Adele thrilled country fans everywhere this week when she shared a photo of herself dressed as country icon Dolly Parton, and it’s clear the admiration goes both ways between these two talented artists.

Adele had originally shared a shot of herself dressed in a pink suit, holding a guitar and wearing a curly blonde wig in an homage to Parton, who she praised in the snap’s caption.

“The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton!” Adele wrote. “We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x.”

Parton commented on the photo in response, writing, “And I will always love you!” along with three heart emojis.

On Wednesday, Parton used Twitter to post a video of herself responding to Adele’s costume, sharing that she was “so honored.”

“Adele… likes me?!” the star said. “I was knocked out. I was so honored. I was so flattered. I loved your outfit. I thought that was great. I think I had an outfit just like that back in the day. In fact, I thought that was a picture of me back in the day.”

She continued, “But I was really touched with what you said. I was really honored that you would even know me that well or like my music, so I just wanted to thank you and say you’re making me look good.”

Parton, who is a legend in her own right, then asked Adele to help her out a bit when it comes to the fans.

“If I can have just a fraction of your fans, that can help me buy some cheaper wigs and some more clothes, some more things,” she joked. “I’m gonna dress like you next time. I love you.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DollyParton