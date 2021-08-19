Dolly Parton Was 'Happy' to Help Fund Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

✖

In 2020, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which helped fund the Moderna vaccine. Speaking to U.K.'s Absolute Radio on Tuesday, the country music icon reflected on her important donation, sharing that she played just a "small part" in the development of the vaccine.

"When the pandemic came out I just felt kind of led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise, and I just wanted to kind of help with that, so I donated to help with that," she said, adding, "Mine was a small part, of course. I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that's really become such a monster for all of us."

"So I was happy to do that," Parton continued. "My heart just kind of leads me into where I'm supposed go and what I'm supposed to do at the time." The 75-year-old previously shared on the Today show that she was glad her donation could be used to help others.

"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else, and when I donated the money to the Covid fund, I just wanted it to do good," she said. "Evidently, it is. Let's just hope we find a cure real soon." In March, Parton received a "dose of her own medicine" when she received the Moderna vaccine.

"I've been waiting a while. I'm old enough to get it, and I'm smart enough to get it, so I'm very happy that I'm going to get my Moderna shot today," she said in a video she shared on social media at the time. "And I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too." Parton also rewrote the lyrics of her hit song "Jolene" for the occasion. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate," she sang. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, 'cause once you're dead, then that's a bit too late."

"I know I'm trying to be funny now, but I'm dead serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is, and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn't it?" she continued. "If we could get back to that? Anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody, because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal. So I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don't be such a chicken squat! Get out there and get your shot!"