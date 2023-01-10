Dolly Parton Funko Pop! Figures Are Finally a Reality

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After years hopes, Dolly Parton Pop! figures are finally here! The country music icon is finally getting the Funko treatment. Parton is getting two collectibles, per a Funko press release issued on Tuesday.

One of the "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" legend's figurines will immortalize her memorable 2014 Glastonbury performance, which saw her perform in front of an estimated 150,000 fans. The second is more standard (if you can call anything about Dolly "standard"), showing Parton in an orange outfit and holding a banjo. Continue on to see the new collectibles.

Product description: Striking a heart-felt chord with her fans all over the world, Dolly Parton inspires happiness and goodwill towards all. Keep her songs and words close with Funko.com Exclusive Pop! Dolly Parton. Pop! Dolly Parton sparkles in an iconic outfit and would make an inspirational addition to your Pop! Rocks set. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.37-inches tall.

Product description: Striking a heart-felt chord with her fans all over the world, Dolly Parton inspires happiness and goodwill towards all. Keep her songs and words close with Pop! Rocks Dolly Parton. Pop! Rocks Dolly Parton sparkles in an iconic outfit and would make an inspirational addition to your Pop! Rocks set. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.50-inches tall.

