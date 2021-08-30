Dolly Parton Fans Lash out at Oprah Winfrey After Invasive Interview Resurfaces

A resurfaced Oprah Winfrey interview has spurred outcry among fans of country icon Dolly Parton. Originally filmed in 2003 but resurfacing on social media over the weekend, the sit-down interview saw Winfrey pushing Parton on her history of plastic surgery and mental health as she asked how Parton was "defying age." Although Parton reacted with some semblance of humor, having quipped that she's "a cartoon," many felt as the interview went on that Winfrey’s probing questions were a bit too invasive.

Although the first clip shared online was somewhat lighter, it was a second clip from that very same interview that proved even more controversial. Still on the topic of plastic surgery, and after Winfrey already pushed Parton to further open up about her decision to go under the knife, Winfrey shifted the discussion to mental health. Winfrey said, "When you hit your 40s, I heard you went into a huge depression." However, Parton replied with grace, stating, "that wasn't cause I was 40, that's just because I was fat and 40. I really had a lot of problems during that time, a lot of female problems. Just hormones and it just wasn’t just a depression thing. Just changing around. But I'm ok now. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me, because it made me take inventory. I’d never slowed up, I’ve been working since I was like 10 years old."

Although the interview didn't seem to cause much controversy when it first aired, it has certainly spurred plenty of backlash now as people view it under the lens of 2021, with many deeming Winfrey's questions invasive and inappropriate. As social media users viewed the clips, many couldn't help but react in shock and upset. Keep scrolling to see some of the backlash.