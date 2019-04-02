Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Feuding With Estranged Husband Adrian Pasdar Over Prenup

Dixie Chicks’ lead singer Natalie Maines is ready to have her divorce from her husband of almost 19 years, Adrian Pasdar, finalized, but the two can’t seem to come to terms on how to bring an end to their union.

According to The Blast, Maines has asked for the court to bifurcate the issue of their prenuptial agreement, which means she is asking the court to decide the terms of the prenup separately from the rest of their divorce case.

“If the issue of the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement was bifurcated, this would allow an early disposition of most of the dissolution issues regarding property and support,” Maines reportedly wrote in her declaration. Respondent [Pasdar] claims that the Prenuptial Agreement is invalid.

“Respondent claims he did not understand the terms of the Prenuptial Agreement,” the statement continued, “that he did not understand the legal effect of the Prenuptial Agreement, that the terms of the Prenuptial Agreement are presently unconscionable and that he did not have adequate knowledge of my property and financial obligations when he signed the Prenuptial Agreement. I disagree.”

Reportedly at stake is the condition of spousal support, which the prenup allegedly does not allow for either celebrity. But The Blast claims that Pasdar is fighting to get spousal support from Maines, who has been the major breadwinner.

“Natalie’s assets and income are far greater than Adrian’s,” Pasdar’s attorney claimed. “At present, Adrian lacks the financial resources from which to support himself and their children at a level anywhere near the marital standard.”

The couple met at the wedding of her Dixie Chicks‘ band mates Emily Erwin’s marriage to Charlie Robison (which ended in 2008). They share two sons, 18-year-old Jackson, and Beckett, 14. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for June.

Maines initially filed for divorce from Pasdar in 2017. But more than a year later, Maines was warned that their case could be dismissed after she failed to move forward with the divorce proceedings in a timely manner.

2019 is shaping up to be a new season for Maines, besides her upcoming single status. The Dixie Chicks, which also includes Martie Maguire, is rumored to be working on new music. After enjoying a meteoric rise to superstardom more than two decades ago, the Dixie Chicks experienced an unprecedented fall, after Maines claimed, while performing in London, that they were “ashamed that the President of the United States [George W. Bush] is from Texas,” their home state.

The Dixie Chicks’ last album, DCX MMXVI Live was released in 2017.

Photo Credit: WireImage/Steve Granitz