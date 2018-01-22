Dierks Bentley Announces 2018 Mountain High Tour With Brothers Osborne and LANCO

Fresh off Dierks Bentley‘s The Mountain album announcement, the singer reveals he is hitting the road on his 2018 Mountain High Tour, with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening acts.

“I needed the time off to devote all my attention to the new music and making The Mountain album…but now I can’t wait to fire up the buses and get back out there,” Bentley shares in a statement. “I’ve been friends with TJ and John [Osborne] for a long time and I have loved watching their career explode. I’m just getting to know the boys in LANCO, but I love their music and the energy they bring to the stage. And after seeing them and the Bros party down at the grand opening of my new bar on Lower Broadway last week, I can tell you it’s gonna be game on this summer!”

Both Brothers Osborne and LANCO performed at the recent opening of Bentley’s Whiskey Row restaurant in downtown Nashville, taking the stage alongside artists like Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and more.

Earlier this month, Bentley said his upcoming The Mountain record was inspired by and written in Telluride, Colo.,

“Telluride just makes you want to reach for your guitar,” Bentley said. “We all went out there and got completely off the grid … out of our normal element and the grind that happens on Music Row and it was, from the very get-go, magic. We’d wake up every morning, grab a coffee, take the gondola up, watch the sun come up over the mountains, and by 8:30 we were writing. We just wrote non-stop.”

Bentley’s 2018 Mountain High Tour will kick off on May 17 in Columbia, Md. A list of cities on the Mountain High Tour is listed below. More information, including ticket sales and venue information, will be available at Dierks.com.

2018 Mountain High Tour Cities:

Columbia, MD

Holmdel, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Cincinnati, OH

Clarkston, MI

St. Louis, MO

Kansas City, MO

Pittsburgh, PA

Indianapolis, IN

Bethel, NY

Darien Center, NY

Saratoga Springs, NY

Raleigh, NC

Charlotte, NC

Alpharetta, GA

Salt Lake City, UT

Virginia Beach, VA

Bristow, VA

New York City, NY

Jacksonville, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Tampa, FL

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

Albuquerque, NM

Phoenix, AZ

Mountain View, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: The Green Room PR