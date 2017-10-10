Dierks Bentley Visits the ‘Everyday Heroes’ of Las Vegas Shooting

Dierks Bentley traveled to Las Vegas on Monday to visit “everyday heroes” from the mass shooting.

He spent time with the first responders who worked tirelessly to save countless lives on the night of Oct. 1.

Bentley visited the staff at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. This hospital is a Level 1 trauma center that responded to the shooting and worked around the clock to tend to the victims. The staff included law enforcement, emergency management and medical care professionals.

The country singer shared photos from his visit on Instagram, showing him meeting with various people and performing an acoustic set.

thank you @umcsn for letting me stop by and hang with y’all for a little bit. thank you for sharing your stories and your time. i needed that. #vegas #vegasstrong #firstresponders A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

“Thank you @umcsn for letting me stop by and hang with y’all for a little bit,” Bentley writes alongside a series of photos, adding, “thank you for sharing your stories and your time. I needed that.”

Bentley also posted his photos with the law enforcement and firefighters, who he called “everyday heroes among us.”

few more from #Vegas tonight. everyday heroes among us. A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

He admitted that he was completely devastated by the shooting. “I’m having a hard time even physically moving right now. I had to take Twitter off my phone because I’ve just been looking at it for two days straight,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s just the heaviest, darkest thing I can remember since 9/11.”

Shortly after the attack, Bentley went to a Red Cross blood drive for the Vegas victims. He shared a photo of himself getting his blood drawn, writing, “First smile in two days thanks to being around other donors and great people.”

“My relationship with country music fans, as well as my band and my crew’s relationship with them, is something we all cherish so deeply. Some of those friendships have been forged for well over a decade,” he reflects. “My heart breaks over and over again for all those fans in Las Vegas and their families.”