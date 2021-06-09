Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Headlining 2021 Seven Peaks Festival

✖

In late May, Dierks Bentley announced the return of his Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado, and the 2021 event's lineup was officially revealed on Tuesday, June 8. Bentley and Keith Urban will serve as headliners for the three-day event, and Kip Moore, Old Crow Medicine Show, Randy Houser, Hot Country Knights, Clay Walker, Travis Denning, Ingrid Andress, Molly Tuttle, Mark Chesnutt, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters, Pam Tillis, Callista Clark, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Willie Jones, Caroline Jones, Rapidgrass, Reyna Roberts, Payton Smith and Aydamn will also perform.

"Getting the green light to book artists and plan our third annual Seven Peaks was the single best piece of news I’ve gotten in the last year," Bentley said in a statement. "It is my favorite weekend of the year, and I know every fan and artist that has been there will tell you the same. It’s the only time my band and crew ever show up to a gig a week early too…because we can’t wait to be out there with our friends and fans soaking up the Colorado sunshine and mountain vibes."

This will be the third annual Seven Peaks Music Festival and will take place over Labor Day Weekend from Sept. 3-5. Three-day passes go on sale beginning June 18 at 10am MT. For more information, visit sevenpeaksfestival.com. "I'm feeling really happy about Seven Peaks," Bentley told PopCulture.com and other media last month before the 2021 festival was announced, adding, "I know so many people are asking about it."

"If I had any legacy left live on after you, it would be that festival," he reflected. "In 2020, it was going to be our big breakeven year and we had a killer show lined up. And just putting it back together for 2021 has been a lot of fun and also scary and wondering if it will be renewed from [entertainment company] Live Nation, they have a lot of festivals they're trying to put back together. So it's looking good. It's all I can say. And I'll believe it when I see it, but I'm actually on the ground when the gates open up and I get a chance to walk in with the fans, but I'm hopeful. Very hopeful."