Dierks Bentley Keeps It Weird on Tour

Dierks Bentley is currently crossing the country on his Mountain High Tour, where he is joined by Brothers Osborne and LANCO. In addition to creating a memorable experience for his fans night after night, the Arizona native wants to create something meaningful for the people on the road with him as well.

“We keep it weird,” Bentley confesses (quote via Sounds Like Nashville). “There’s some weird guys so I’m trying to keep it weird for them. My goal with the road, and has been for a while, is to make the daytime – it’s like the song ‘Living.’ I’m trying to pack as much living as I can out of every day, I’m trying to pack an entire day, an entire life into every day. That’s my goal.

“And it’s a big goal,” he continues. “So I just have a lot of activities during the day. I’ve also recently done a plunge bath, the ice bath thing, just ’cause it’s a why not.”

Bentley also wants to enjoy himself on the road, which is why he works so hard to create a fun environment for everyone.

“I just want this to be fun for me at the end of the day,” Bentley notes. “I’ve got a lot of great stuff going on and I’m gonna spend the whole summer out there. I’ve got a nine-year-old, a seven-year-old and four-year-old. It’s more than just; it’s not about making money. It’s about my life. I want to have a great summer, have a lot of fun, make a lot of great memories, be totally present from the second we get there on-site, thinking of the fans’ experience when they first pull into a tailgate to when they leave and get home safely.”

The 42-year-old also took his desire to have a good time into consideration when he chose the acts who would join him on the road.

“Obviously it’d be nice if it was people that are having success in their career and could help sell tickets and all that,” Bentley says. “You’re always trying to find that – I say this a lot, someone said this to me early on, where one plus one equals three. You know, where a group of people come together and their sum is greater than their parts.”

Photo Credit: Getty/Erika Goldring