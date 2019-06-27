Dierks Bentley Injured in Mountain Biking Accident in Colorado

Dierks Bentley has been injured in a mountain biking accident in Colorado, but thankfully, he will be okay. The singer broke his left hand after falling off his bike on Tuesday, June 25, but plans to resume his Burning Man Tour, likely without playing his guitar.

“It’s my left hand. I hardly use the thing,” Bentley said (via One Country), adding that he, thankfully, drinks his beer with his right hand.

Colorado has become like a second home for Bentley, who recorded most of his latest The Mountain album in Telluride.

“I just had this crazy idea to bring some songwriters out there and let them go for hikes and walk around town and just hang and see if they can sense that same intangible vibe that I was sensing, and they did,” the Arizona native explained. “We jumped right into it and it was really, really special. And everyone immediately starts talking about how can we start getting back out here again, because it’s one of those places you just like never want to leave.”

Bentley took a handful of writers with him to spend time in Colorado, both writing and later recording The Mountain.

“It’s one of those things where you just kind of follow your gut, just keep your heart open to ideas and see what you’re feeling, and once you get that little, tiny feeling, you’ve got to go for it, just like that gut instinct of I want to be a country singer,” Bentley explained. “It’s that little seed that if you believe in it, you’ve got to go for it, try it, so that’s what we did with this album, and it was magic.”

The 43-year-old likes Colorado so much, he chose the state to host his Seven Peaks Music Festival, which will return for the second year in a row over Labor Day weekend. Artists scheduled to appear include Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and more.

“I can’t pay some of these huge prices that some of these guys get, but I have some friends coming out [this year] that are actually doing it for a reduced rate because they just want to be there,” Bentley said. “They’re like, ‘Man, I’ll do whatever it takes. I just want to be there. It sounds like a vacation. It sounds so fun.

“So, that’s a big tell,” he continued. “The fact that we had fans from 49 states says a lot. This year is gonna be crazy attendance-wise, because I know every person is going to tell at least one or two people to come with ’em.”

Bentley is joined on his Burning Man Tour by Pardi and Townes. Bentley’s next scheduled show is on June 28 in Wisconsin. Find a list of all of his upcoming concerts at his official website.

