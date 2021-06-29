Dierks Bentley Earns His 20th No. 1 Single With 'Gone'

✖

Dierks Bentley has scored his milestone 20th No. 1 single, topping the charts this week with his latest effort, "Gone." In a statement, the singer shared that he "really can’t believe I have 20 No. Ones at Country radio."

"I still remember the bar I played in Texas when I found out that 'What Was I Thinking' was going to be my first No. 1," he continued. "It’s a great feeling that only gets better with each song that goes to the top. I am so appreciative of Country radio for all the support they have given me from the beginning…it’s been a great ride." The 45-year-old celebrated his latest achievement with an Instagram video of himself on a hike, sharing a message with fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley)

"Another hike, and when I'm out here hiking, I usually get super grateful for all the great things in my life," he said in the clip while panning the camera to show off the view. "One of the things I'm mostly grateful for now is country radio and another number one song. Thank you so much."

Bentley thanked everyone who helped get his song out on the airwaves and fans for listening. "Particular to country radio, all my friends at country radio, thank you for another big hit," he shared. "It just means so much to me to be able to have these songs go out there on the road and sing them, that energy, pack it back and forth between us and the fans." He concluded, "I can't wait to get back out there, until then, I'll be out here, enjoying the great outdoors."

The singer added an additional message in his caption, writing, "hard to believe..20 #1s." "Can’t even begin to wrap my head around that," he continued. "All I can say is huge THANK YOU to Country Radio. To all my friends in radio, thanks for playing my music all these years,…and everyone back in nashville at Capitol/UMG for all the work that goes into getting the music out there and heard. I’ve been Gone, just like the song says, but I’m ready to get gone out there on the road this summer. Can’t wait to be out there on our Beers On Me tour. Thank you!"

Bentley will return to fans on the road with his Beers On Me Tour, which begins on Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah with special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum.