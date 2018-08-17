Dierks Bentley to Appear in Star-Studded WE Day TV Special

Dierks Bentley is one of several artists who will appear on the WE Day TV special, airing Friday night, August 17, on ABC. The show honors WE Day, which celebrates youth and families across the country who use their individual resources to help on a larger, even global scale.

Bentley, who will perform his recent No. 1 hit, “Woman, Amen,’ joins an all-star cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Whoopi Goldbern, Will Ferrell, Cyndi Lauper, Martin Sheen, Selena Gomez and host John Stamos, among others, for the one-hour broadcast, but says none of this would have happened without the creation of “Woman, Amen.”

“It’s great to have a song that just opens doors for you,” Bentley shares with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s great when a song just does the work for you and this song, I didn’t have to do anything to make that happen, it’s such a great message, great song, great music that Ross [Copperman] came up with. It’s just out there opening new doors.

“WE Day special,” he continues, “this is a special where all these young women through community service get a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles to be part of this festival that really honors community service and involving your local community.

In the audience will be two young women who inspired Bentley by their selfless acts.

“These two girls, Cindy and Jennifer, who put together local supplies here for homeless, this song became tied into their journey, and brought us all out there and got a chance to perform this song on the stage in front of all these great young women … That’s amazing. Again, another nice little caveat of having a song that has a great message like that.”

Bentley knows how fortunate he is, which is why he makes sure to instill a love of helping others in his own family.

“We constantly think about ways to give our kids as much of a balance as possible,” Bentley says. “One of our favorite things to do is just go to Second Harvest, which is a food bank in Nashville, and pack backpacks for kids. They learn about the fact that these kids get their food from school. That’s the only place they really eat.”

“It really helps them understand the privileges they have,” he continues, “and hopefully plants a little bit of a seed in them for having that compassion and interest in helping folks in their community.”

The WE Day TV special airs at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. Find more information at WE.org.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring