Did Reba McEntire Just Restart Her Years-Long Feud With Dolly Parton?

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton recorded their first duet last year and they hosted the Country Music Association Awards with Carrie Underwood in 2019, but a new tabloid report claims they're on the outs. McEntire allegedly wants to call off their friendship. However, there's no truth to this.

Earlier this week, the National Enquirer published a report claiming that Parton is "not letting" McEntire get "back into the sitcom world," which is causing "friction" between them. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," a supposed insider told the tabloid. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does."

The source claimed McEntire "would love to get one over on" Parton. Meanwhile, Parton finds McEntire "a little intense at times." The source goes on to say, "Reba's telling all their mutual friends she's going to be bigger than Dolly. In the past, Dolly's just said, 'Ah, shucks' and looked away. So, it'll be interesting to see how this all plays out!"

Gossip Cop debunked this report. There's no evidence to support the idea that the two country music legends have a feud. They performed at the Kenny Rogers tribute concert in 2020, hosted the 2019 CMA Awards together and they recorded a new version of McEntire's hit "Does He Love You" in 2021. It was the first time McEntire and Parton worked on a studio recording together.

"Isn't that amazing? Here we are, so far along in our careers [and] we haven't gotten to sing together," McEntire told Rolling Stone in October 2021. "I've sung for her, she's sung for me, but we've never done a duet together. I was so thrilled that she said yes." McEntire and Parton didn't record their vocals in the same room because of COVID safety restrictions, but they did film a video together after they got vaccinated.

In April, McEntire spoke fondly about reaching out to Parton to record "Does He Love You." During an appearance on Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio, McEntire was asked what it was like to call Parton. "Well, you don't call Dolly, you fax her," McEntire said. "And you fax your people, and your people talk to her people... That's the only way I know to get ahold of her,

Parton also made a cameo appearance on McEntire's hit sitcom Reba in 2005. The National Enquirer's claim that McEntire wants to get back into sitcoms stems from her comments about a Reba revival in the past. That will not happen anytime soon though, since McEntire stars in the upcoming third season of ABC's crime drama Big Sky.

"We've really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show," McEntire told Bobby Bones in July. "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years." McEntire recently reunited with Melissa Peterman, who starred in Reba as Barbara Jean Hart, for the Lifetime movie The Hammer.