Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire React to Joining Carrie Underwood as CMA Awards Host

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are both reacting to the news that they will be joining Carrie Underwood as host of the 53rd annual CMA Awards this year. The lineup marks Underwood’s 12th turn as host of the awards show, and her first without Brad Paisley, who has hosted with Underwood every year since 2008.

Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 💖 pic.twitter.com/XzR3Ah65vT — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019

“Let’s go girls!” Parton tweeted. “I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood

and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 [heart emoji].”

McEntire, who has hosted the ACM Awards for a total of 16 times, is also excited to return to the CMA Awards, where she also hosted for three years, from 1990 to 1992, hosting once with Randy Travis, once with Vince Gill and once by herself.

“Can’t wait to join @carrieunderwood and @DollyParton at this year’s #CMAawards!!!” McEntire posted.

The Country Music Association broke the news early Monday morning, Aug. 19, announcing the new hosting format, without addressing the exit of Paisley.

We’re thrilled to announce that @CarrieUnderwood will host this year’s #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire & @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HFnbHI5KFj — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 19, 2019

“We’re thrilled to announce that @CarrieUnderwood will host this year’s #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire & @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music!” the CMA tweeted, along with a video montage of the three female superstars.

Underwood has yet to publicly comment on the switch, but she has plenty to keep her busy besides getting ready for the CMA Awards. The mother of two will return in a few weeks for the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, where she will be joined once again by Runaway June and Maddie & Tae.

Nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28, during ABC’s Good Morning America from their Times Square studio in New York and via livestream following the broadcast.

The 53rd annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

