Devin Dawson on Future Bride Leah Sykes: ‘I Was Not Good at Love Before Her’

Devin Dawson got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Leah Sykes, last month, after popping the question in a romantic, and elaborate, proposal in San Francisco. The singer knew early on Sykes was the one for him, which is why he was eager to make their commitment official.

“We’ve been together for a little over two years,” Dawson told PopCulture.com. “I was not good at love before her. I would just would always mess it up, but I think when you find something that you have that feeling like I don’t want to let this go. You find a way to hold on. And so, we’re both really happy. I’m still trying to figure out why she said yes, and why she’s with me, but I’m not questioning it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s a bit of an age gap between Dawson and Sykes, but Dawson says it works perfectly because of Sykes maturity.

“I’m eight years older than her, which I think if you like told me like five years ago that this is the girl I’m going to spend the rest of my life with, I would’ve probably been like, ‘I don’t know about that.’ But, again, until you experience it, you don’t really know what it’s like. And, she is an old soul. She graduated when she was 20; she is just always ahead of her time, and she’s such a hustler.

“For me, I need somebody that’s ambitious, and driven, and passionate, and talented,” he added. “And so, she’s all of that. I mean, I’m kind of pinching myself.”

Sykes is also an aspiring singer-songwriter, albeit not in the country world. Still, their shared passions are just part of what makes their relationship work so well.

“We understand each other even though she’s in the pop world,” Dawson said. “We live in different worlds. But, I mean it takes a strong person, regardless of if you’re a man or a woman, to be married or with somebody who’s in the spotlight, or wanted by people in whatever way.

“And so, I think confidence that we have in our love is just what it really takes,” he continued. “I mean, we’re human too. We have days where I get jealous, or she gets jealous or whatever. But, we talk about it … She’s good about it.”

Dawson is back on the charts with “God’s Country,” which he wrote with HARDY for Blake Shelton. He will soon embark on his California Smoke Tour, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting wildfire recovery efforts in his home state. Find dates at DevinDawson.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola