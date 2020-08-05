Darius Rucker Raises Over $255K for St. Jude With Annual Benefit Concert

Darius Rucker's annual Darius & Friends concert was virtual this year, but the event was still able to accomplish its goal of raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, totaling over $255,000 in funds for the organization. This year's event featured Rucker, Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence and was held at the Grand Ole Opry on July 30.

"When we first started talking about this year’s concert, which usually takes place during the week of CMA Fest, I had the idea to make it a really fun night of '90s country," Rucker wrote on Instagram. "Even though gathering in person for our normal show wasn’t possible this year, we still wanted to do as much as we could to support the great work happening at St. Jude. I’m so thankful to my friends Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence for helping that '90s country vision still come to life, and to the folks at LiveXLive for bringing this concert to everyone’s screens at home."

Fans could tune in to this year's show via pay per view livestream, which included basic tickets as well as VIP options offering limited-edition and signed posters.

Rucker started Darius & Friends in 2009 to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the event has raised over $2 million for the hospital over the years. According to Rucker's website, he committed to supporting the hospital in 2008 after touring the facility. "This event is always special because I love seeing my friends come together to support St. Jude and the amazing work they’re doing for families," he explained. In 2018, Rucker received the ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award for his work with St. Jude's and received the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award at the 2019 Music Biz Awards.

Previous performers at Darius & Friends have included Lauren Alaina, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Lady A's Charles Kelley, Ashley McBryde, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley and the late Kenny Rogers.