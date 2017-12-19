Darius Rucker and Brad Paisley Reflect on Glen Campbell’s 2012 Grammys Performance

During ABC‘s The Year In Memoriam 2017, country stars Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker remembered Glen Campbell‘s triumphant performance of “Rhinestone Cowboy” at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012.

“That performance of ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ … It wasn’t great because it was Glen with Alzheimer’s,” Rucker recalled. “It was great because it was great.”

“It was amazing,” a wide-eyed Paisley said. “That love and joy was still there.”

Paisley spoke passionately about his love for Campbell’s work.

“That’s a life well-lived, and inspiring beyond anything we all could have imagined from him,” Paisley said.

Earlier in the segment, Paisley admired Campbell’s guitar-playing. “Not just, good guitar player. I’m talking one of the best ever,” Paisley said.

He had “one of the most towering legacies in the history of country music,” Paisley said of Campbell.

Campbell’s segment of the show also included an interview with friend Dolly Parton, who was sure that music fans will never forget his work.

“When you think about great singers, you’ll think of Glen Campbell. When you think about good looks, you’ll think of Glen Campbell,” Parton said. “When you think about an all-around entertainer and wonderful human being, you will think of Glen Campbell.”

Campbell died in Nashville on Aug. 8 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 81 years old.