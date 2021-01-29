Darius Rucker's Single 'Beers and Sunshine' Almost Had Another Title

✖

Darius Rucker released his latest single, "Beers and Sunshine," in August, and the singer recently revealed that fans could have been singing something totally different if he followed one idea. "After I wrote it I had a moment of thinking of changing it to ‘Tequila and Sunshine,’ because a buddy of mine thought it was a much better idea and he still says it all of the time," Rucker told his record label. "But the more I thought about it, I thought ‘Beers and Sunshine’ was the way to go."

Rucker wrote the song with J.T. Harding, Josh Osborne and Ross Copperman and shared that "Beers and Sunshine" is "the first song I’ve done totally virtual where no one was ever in the room together." He added, "My producer made a demo thing, then we kind of sung on it and then I put a demo on it, and then he basically zoomed with the drummer and then zoomed with the bass player and then zoomed with the guitar player and that’s how we did the whole record, so that was pretty cool."

The song is currently at No. 5 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and Rucker shared that his label felt confident it would be a hit. "I made a lot of records for my label and ‘Beers and Sunshine’ is the first time I’ve written a song and send it out to them and they said, 'Can we get that cut right now?'" he recalled with a laugh. "That was a pretty good feeling. That was a pretty good feeling."

"Beers and Sunshine" is a feel-good track that begins with Rucker declaring that he won't be going to work that day, instead preferring to spend his time disconnecting from the world, drinking some beer and soaking up the sunshine. "Beers and sunshine, bonfires and sunshine / Back porch nights in South Carolina / Ain’t nothing finer than me and my girl, striking up a little lighter," he sings. "'Cause everybody’s down in a world gone crazy / Don’t know how to fix it but I think maybe / Turn on the good times, turn off the TV / Yeah, the only BS I need, is beers and sunshine."

When the song was released, Rucker wrote on Instagram that "It’s been a hard year, with a lot of heaviness constantly around us." Telling fans, "I don't know how we fix any of these big, real issues that we’re facing but while we work through this time I think it’s important that we find the silver lining where we can really enjoy the little moments and the simple joys of time spent together with friends, family, beer and sunshine."