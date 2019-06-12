Danielle Bradbery Announces ‘Yours Truly: 2018’ Covers Project

Danielle Bradbery has the perfect way to celebrate the end of the year – with cover tunes! The Season 4 winner of The Voice announced she is readying the release of Yours Truly: 2018, covering a few of her favorite hits.

“I grew up listening to all kinds of music from country to R&B and hip hop, even Hispanic music with my mom’s side of the family, and all of those influences have impacted my own art,” Bradbery told Billboard. “Incredible music was released across all genres this year, so I wanted to mark this moment in time with my own versions of some of my favorites. I can’t wait for everyone to hear my take on these songs.”

Bradbery already released her cover of Ariana Grande‘s “God is a Woman,” which will be followed by a cover of Kacey Musgraves‘ “Slow Burn” on Dec. 28, and Post Malone‘s “Psycho,” coming on Jan. 4.

The cover songs come after Bradbery released “Goodbye Summer,” her duet with Thomas Rhett.

“It has been amazing to see the storyline of ‘Goodbye Summer’ played out,” Bradbery said of their collaboration. “The video shares the emotions that come with a summer love. Shaun Silva had such a beautiful vision for this video and really brought it to life. It was a lot of fun to have Thomas Rhett join me for the shoot in one of my favorite places, 30A.”

Bradbery released her I Don’t Believe We’ve Met record in 2017, although she previously revealed that, without the influence of Carrie Underwood, she might never have even become a singer.

“I always say this, but it’s so true. I lived with every Carrie Underwood album you could think of,” Bradbery said. “Even younger, I sang and could tell you every single song that she’s probably sang. I remember owning a DVD that went with one of her albums. It was like the recording process of her singing some of the songs in the studio, and I’d watch that and see her perform these songs in the studio that I didn’t even know about at the time. And seeing her I was like, I want to be her and I want to sing like her.”

Bradbery’s version of “God is a Woman” is available for download on iTunes. She will hit the road next year to join Kane Brown on his Life Forever Tour. Find dates at her official website.

Photo Credit: Danielle Bradbery / NBC / Tyler Golden